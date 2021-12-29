Russia offers India its cutting-edge Armata tank technology

New Delhi: Taking the Military-Technical Cooperation (MTC) between the two countries to a new high, Russia has offered India "new areas of work", including developing together new armoured vehicles based on the T-14 Armata tank platform.
The negotiations to create exclusive equipment based on the Indian military's specifications took place during the meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation held in New Delhi on December 6.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu had co-chaired the discussions which were held just a few hours before the 21st India–Russia Annual Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The Indian partners were offered new areas of work, including the creation of armoured vehicles based on the customer's specifications on the Armata platform, especially given that the Indian military is planning to expand work on the creation of a new main battle tank," Valeria Reshetnikova, the Press Secretary of Russia's Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told Russian state-owned domestic news agency RIA Novosti in an interview on Tuesday.
Reshetnikova said that the Russian weapons, including new models, are of great interest among buyers of military products which is confirmed by the volume of contracts being concluded with several partner countries, amounting to billions of US dollars. Russia's newest and state-of-the-art T-14 Armata battle tank has been showcased at various international military and technical forums since its first public viewing at the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, 2015.
The Armata uses unprecedented design solutions, in particular, the T-14 tower is uninhabited. The crew is placed in an armoured capsule, separated from the ammunition.