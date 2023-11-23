Truce between Israel, Hamas gets delayed

New Delhi, Nov 23: The anticipated four-day pause in hostilities between Israel and Hamas, originally scheduled to commence on Thursday, has encountered a delay, now expected to start at least on Friday.

According to a Palestinian official, the setback is attributed to unresolved details concerning the identification and release procedures for hostages. Qatari government officials express optimism that the delay will be resolved soon, while Israel remains confident that the truce will proceed, characterizing the remaining issues as logistical.

Earlier statements from Tzachi Hanegbi, the head of Israel’s National Security Council, conveyed that the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas is not anticipated before Friday. The ongoing negotiations for the hostages’ release were acknowledged in a statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, uncertainty surfaced when Daniel Hagari, the chief spokesman for the Israeli military, indicated a lack of awareness regarding the timing of a potential ceasefire during a recent briefing.

This confusion followed the previous night’s announcement of a deal between Israel and Hamas involving the exchange of 50 hostages for a four-day pause in hostilities. The agreement also encompasses the release of 150 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli jails, coupled with an increase in humanitarian aid for the region.

While Hamas initially declared a four-day pause starting on Thursday at 10 am, an Israeli source informed the BBC of a setback, suggesting a potential delay exceeding 24 hours.

The causes of the setback remain unclear, with some sources indicating that Hamas has not yet ratified the ceasefire agreement. Other reports suggest issues related to the absence of a released list of hostages from Hamas and logistical and transport concerns.

Despite these setbacks, media reports suggest that these problems are relatively minor and could be resolved soon, potentially setting the stage for implementation by Friday.

The families of the hostages, anxiously awaiting news for nearly 50 days, had hoped for a moment of relief on Thursday. Simultaneously, families in Gaza emphasize the imperative return of every captive.

Against this backdrop, a queue of aid-carrying lorries at the Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza anticipates the pause in hostilities. On the ground, Israel continues its ground and air operations in Gaza, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledging to achieve “absolute victory” over Hamas.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant asserts that Israel is gradually dismantling the military framework of Hamas, underscoring the complex and evolving dynamics in the ongoing conflict.

Ongoing tensions between Gaza and Israel, a temporary ceasefire deal has faced a setback, leading to a delay in its implementation along with the release of hostages. Despite this, the Israeli military asserts that its forces are in a “continued state of combat” in Gaza.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) provided a morning update on its offensive, revealing that it has targeted 300 Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip. According to the IDF statement on X, the attacks, conducted from the air on the last day, focused on various key Hamas installations. These included operational headquarters, underground combat tunnels, warehouses for improvised explosive devices (IEDs), sites for IED production, and positions for launching anti-tank weaponry.

Specifically, the IDF honed in on the Jabalia area in northern Gaza, where it reported the destruction of a tunnel discovered in Beit Hanoun.

The military operation underscores the intensity and strategic precision employed by Israeli forces in their ongoing efforts in the region. The situation remains fluid as diplomatic efforts continue amidst the backdrop of heightened hostilities.

AL-SHIFA HOSPITAL DIRECTOR DETAINED FOR QUESTIONING

The director of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Abu Salamiya, has reportedly been detained by the Israeli military, as disclosed by a senior doctor working at the facility. Dr. Adnan al-Bursh, head of the orthopaedic department at al-Shifa revealed this information during an interview with the BBC. According to Dr. al-Bursh, Abu Salamiya was apprehended while accompanying evacuated patients from the hospital.

The Israeli military has not officially confirmed this detention. Last week, Israeli forces took control of al-Shifa, Gaza City’s largest hospital, asserting that Hamas was operating a substantial command centre beneath it—a claim supported by the United States.

Hamas denies these allegations, but the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released purported evidence, including a video over the weekend, showcasing a tunnel shaft located 10 meters beneath the hospital, extending for 55 meters.

WARNING OF REPEATED SCENARIO AT INDONESIAN HOSPITAL

A senior doctor at Gaza’s Indonesian hospital cautioned of a potential repeat of the al-Shifa raid. The doctor reported heavy tank fire in the vicinity of the hospital, occurring at 15-minute intervals.

Doctors at the Indonesian hospital have requested three buses from Gaza’s health ministry for evacuation and 13 ambulances for patients who cannot be seated. Communication with the Red Crescent is ongoing.

Amid these developments, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has arrived in the Middle East for discussions with Israeli and Palestinian leaders. The primary agenda includes negotiations for the release of hostages and increased humanitarian aid for Gaza.