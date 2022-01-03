Turkey's inflation hits a 19-year high of 36%

Ankara: Turkey's yearly inflation climbed by the fastest pace in 19 years, jumping to 36.08 per cent in December, official data showed on Monday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said the consumer price index increased by 13.58 per cent in December from the previous month, further eroding peoples' purchasing power. The yearly increase in food prices was 43.8 per cent, the data showed.

The yearly inflation rate was the highest since September 2002.