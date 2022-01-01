WHO chief optimistic COVID pandemic will be beaten in 2022

Geneva: The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he is optimistic that the COVID-19 pandemic will be defeated in 2022, provided countries work together to contain its spread.

Ghebreyesus warned against "narrow nationalism and vaccine hoarding" in a new year statement, reports the BBC.

His comments come two years since the WHO was first notified of cases of an unknown pneumonia strain in China.