WHO European head backs 3rd Covid vaccine doses for the vulnerable

Kluge said he spoke this month with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. Government's top infectious diseases expert, and said they shared the same conviction that “a third dose of vaccine is not a luxury booster, taking away from someone who is still waiting for a first jab.”

“It's basically a way to keep the people safe - the most vulnerable,” said Kluge, quickly adding that wealthy countries with excess vaccine doses “need to share” them with countries lacking them.

At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots, saying doses should first be shared to help vaccinate vulnerable populations in countries that are lacking them.