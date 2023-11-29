WHO warns alarming health crisis as Gaza struggles with disease, deprivation

New Delhi, Nov 29: The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has provided concerning details about the prevalence of various diseases in Gaza, shedding light on the dire health conditions facing its population.

According to Ghebreyesus, cases of Acute respiratory infections, Scabies, Lice, diarrhoea, Skin rash, Impetigo, Chickenpox: and Jaundice are alarmingly increasing.

Ghebreyesus issued a stark warning, stating, “Given the living conditions and lack of health care, more people could die from the disease than bombings.”

Previous reports have highlighted the challenging conditions endured by the millions of internally displaced people in Gaza, including overcrowding, shortages of food and medicine, and inadequate sanitation.

The ongoing six-day truce has allowed approximately 200 lorries carrying humanitarian aid per day to enter the Strip. However, aid agencies emphasize that significantly more assistance is urgently required to address the pressing needs of the population.

UN agencies and the Red Cross have also taken steps to deliver aid supplies to specific regions in Gaza. Thomas White, the director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza, described the situation in northern Gaza, and said, “Some areas are unlivable due to such a level of destruction,” while other parts, though appearing relatively untouched, suffer from power outages and severe water limitations.

Reflecting on his recent visit to the north of the territory and areas around Gaza City, White shared his observations on the devastation caused by Israel’s ground operation in October. He recounted the eerie experience of traversing through once-bustling cities now covered in debris, twisted metal, and masonry. The desolate streets damaged buildings, and the absence of daily life activities painted a stark picture of the aftermath.