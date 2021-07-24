Wushu Trials for Asian Games on July 26-27

Srinagar, July 24: Wushu Association of J&K is organizing J&K selection trial for the Youth Asian Games and Asian Games on July 26 and 27 at Gindun Stadium, Rajbagh, here.

To select Indian team for the Games, the Wushu Association of India is organising a selection trial for the Youth Asian Games-2021 and Asian Games 2022 at Khelo Indian Wushu centre Meerut (UP ) on August 20 and 21.

J&K unit of Wushu India, in order to select its probables for the all India trials would be holding on its own trials in Srinagar on July 26 and 27.

For the shortlisted players Wushu Association of J&K would be organising Coaching camp in Srinagar from July 28 July to 15. In the camp the training to shortlisted players would be imparted by Dronacharya Awardee Kuldeep Handoo.

"The Medal stakes for the Youth Asian Games is 14 whereas the medal stakes for the Asian Games-2022 is 13. Wushu created history by giving its first ever Asian Games medal in the 18th Asian Games Jakarta -2018 to UT J&K," Association statement said.