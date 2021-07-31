Yaseen concerned over damage due to flash floods in Nalla Sukhnag

Srinagar, July 31: Chairman People’s Democratic Front ( PDF) Hakeem Yaseen in a statement has expressed ‘serious concern over the damage caused to irrigation canals, water supply schemes and residential structures in villages located alongside mighty Nalla Sukhnag in Khansahib area due to massive cloud burst last evening.’

According to a statement he urged the government to press into service men and machinery on water footing basis to reconstruct and restore the infrastructure damaged due to the cloud burst particularly in Arizal, Zugoo Kharain, Cheill, Brass, Gundzabal and Wanin areas. He demanded adequate compensation and ex- gratia relief to the affected families whose standing crops and residential houses have been damaged in the natural calamity. He said that cloud burst and subsequent flash floods have inflicted heavy financial losses to the farmers as their crops and residential units have been severly damaged.

“In view of unpredictable weather conditions prevailing in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Government should keep various disaster management units in stand by position to meet any exigencies due to weather vagaries,” he said.