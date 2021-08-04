Yasmeen Ashai is new Director Colleges J&K

Srinagar, Aug 4: The J&K government on Wednesday appointed Dr Yasmeen Ashai, Principal, GCW, M. A. Road, Srinagar as Director Colleges, Higher Education Department J&K.

The selection has been made on the basis of the recommendations of the selection committee constituted earlier in May this year.

An order issued by the Higher Education Department (HED) states that the terms of director colleges, HED, J&K will be for a period of two years extendable by one year (maximum), subject to her performance/ satisfactory work and conduct.

“The administrative department shall reserve the right to terminate the term of Director Colleges, in case, the performance or work and conduct of the incumbent is not satisfactory, after according opportunity of being heard to her,” the order reads.

As already reported by this newspaper, the J&K government constituted a high-level committee for selection of the director colleges in the Higher Education Department (HED).

The order was issued by the Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

The six-member committee was headed by the administrative secretary HED as its Chairman while the special secretary HED was the member secretary of the committee.

The other members of the committee were director finance HED, one each representative of GAD, Law justice and parliamentary affairs department and ARI and training department.

This is for the first time that the administration stepped in and constituted a committee for selection of Director Colleges in HED. Earlier it was a departmental affair.