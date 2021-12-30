179 militants, 43 security force personnel, 35 civilians killed in 2021: Police

At least 179 militants, 43 security forces personnel, and 35 civilians were killed in different militancy-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir during the year 2021.

The security forces also apprehended 646 Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and 82 militant associates while 128 youth joined different militant ranks during the year.

Among the 179 killed militants, 168 were killed in various encounters in Kashmir while 11 were killed in different encounters in the Jammu division.