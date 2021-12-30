179 militants, 43 security force personnel, 35 civilians killed in 2021: Police

At least 179 militants, 43 security forces personnel, and 35 civilians were killed in different militancy-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir during the year 2021.
The security forces also apprehended 646 Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and 82 militant associates while 128 youth joined different militant ranks during the year.
Among the 179 killed militants, 168 were killed in various encounters in Kashmir while 11 were killed in different encounters in the Jammu division.
"A total of 168 terrorists including 19 foreigners were killed in different encounters during this year,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar told Greater Kashmir. “A total of 34 civilians were also killed during the year.”
He said that 29 security forces personnel that included 20 from J&K Police, six from Army, and three from CRPF were also killed.
“There were 84 encounters in Kashmir during the year 2021,” the IGP Kashmir said.
Kumar, who completed two years as the Kashmir Police chief said 592 OGWs were also arrested during the year.
“Besides the OGWs, we also arrested 82 terrorists from different parts of Kashmir,” he said adding four militants surrendered during live gunfights.
Kumar said that no civilians were killed during the handling of law and order problems.
“Three civilians or OGWs were killed in cross-firing during encounters, lowest in three decades,” he said. “A total of 292 OGWs, terror associates or miscreants were booked under PSA during the year 2021.”
During the year, the top cop said that 77 FIRs were registered for law and order incidents.
“A number of 63 Police and paramilitary forces personnel were injured in the law and order-related problems,” Kumar said.
The Kashmir Police chief said that during this year, a total of 128 youth joined militant ranks and among them, 73 were killed in different encounters while 16 were arrested.
Jammu
In the Jammu division, seven militants and a civilian were killed while 17 militants were arrested.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said, “Among the seven killed terrorists, four were killed at the Line of Control while 17 terrorists were arrested from different places of Jammu division.”
He said that 54 OGWs were also arrested and one civilian got killed.
“Fourteen 14 security forces personnel were also killed,” he said. “Six youth from the entire Jammu division joined militant ranks during the year.”
Singh said that eight encounters broke out during the year in the Jammu division, two at LoC and six in the hinterland.
He said that the ammunition recoveries included one AK-56 and one pistol besides Indian and Pakistani currency.