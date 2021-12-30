A glimmer of hope for pandemic-hit education sector

The year 2021 came as a glimmer of hope for the pandemic-hit education sector in J&K which remained completely disrupted during the year 2020.

The year 2021 was a period of recovery as efforts were made at all levels to mitigate the impact of the closure of educational institutions.

“The experimentation with the blended online-offline mode was part of it. The second wave of the pandemic early in the year did threaten to consume the entire year, but we could salvage at least a semester at college and university level,” said Suhail Ahmad, Assistant Professor at Journalism Department at Government College for Women, M A Road.

The government also started giving relaxation in the COVID-19 lockdown wherein the educational institutions were allowed to start physical class work with limited attendance.