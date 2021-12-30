COVID-19, militancy-related violence, tourism kept Bandipora in news

The north Kashmir’s Bandipora district in 2021 remained abuzz with headlines related to COVID-19 as one of its villages became the first in the country to inoculate 100 percent population.

Moreover, militancy-related violence also showed a spike, and seven militants were killed in different gunfights across the district while two policemen were also killed in one of the major attacks on the security installations in Jammu and Kashmir.

On June 8, health workers busy scaling the mountainous regions brought positive news about a remote Vewan village, around 20 km from the district headquarters where the entire adult population had been inoculated for the first dose amid the growing vaccine hesitancy among the masses.