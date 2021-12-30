For Shopian, 2021 brought mixed bag of development, miseries

DEVELOPMENT

In 2021, the district trod on the path of development with local administration taking up multiple developmental projects and novel initiatives.

Official data suggest that at least 123 km of road length were macadamised in 2021 while two PMGSY roads were completed in record time.

Municipal Council Shopian (MCS) constructed a 52 -feet tall clock tower in Gole Chakri and embellished dozens of bare walls of the town with murals and graffiti.

Besides dedicating an open-air gym to the locals, the MCS developed at least three parks in the area.

The municipal authorities also installed retro-reflective studs along a nearly kilometer-long thoroughfare, passing through the town.

For the first time, the town got its own coffee house, providing local youth a space to exchange their ideas.

The administration added Lahanthoora, an awe-inspiring mountain peak located in quaint Arshipora village, some 4 km from Shopian town, on the tourist map.

In 1964, the peak catapulted to prominence when a song by famous Bollywood flick Kashmir Ki Kali, featuring Shami Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore was shot there.

However, due to administrative apathy, the location remained underdeveloped.