LoC peace generated hopes of survival among border residents

For the residents of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the peace and tranquility along the Line of Control remained evasive for a long period but the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan made the year 2021 a remarkable one for them.

The prevalent peace along the LoC has generated hope among the locals who had been the worst victims of skirmishes between India and Pakistan.

Following a peaceful year, locals here, for the first time in three decades of turmoil, have started advocating for ‘border tourism’.

Muhammad Akram of Nambla village of Uri said that after witnessing scores of people becoming victims in cross-border shelling and properties worth crores of rupees destroyed, the ceasefire agreement had finally ended the pain and agony of the locals.