YNC nominates district presidents for Kupwara, Shopian

Srinagar, Aug 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Youth National Conference (YNC) Provincial President Kashmir Salman Ali Sagar on Tuesday nominated Abdul Rasheed Malik, YNC District president Kupwara and Jahangir Ahmed Sheikh as YNC district President Shopian, the party said in a statement.

“Other members who were nominated fin district body Kupwara included Firdous Ahmed Khan, Ishfaq Ahmed Khan as Vice Presidents, Nazir Ahmed Beigh as district secretary; Umer Kafeel as District joint secretary and Bashir Ahmed Mir as district treasurer,” the statement reads.