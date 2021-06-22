Youth drowns in Kangan canal

Ganderbal, June 22: A teenager drowned to death in a power canal in Gund area of Kangan in Ganderbal district on Monday while his body was retrieved on Tuesday, officials said.

An official said that the body of a youth who slipped into a power canal in Kangan was recovered Tuesday.

Muhammad Salim Khan, 19, of Pandach Ganderbal slipped into the canal in Gund area on Monday while he was on picnic with his friends.

An official told Greater Kashmir that a massive search operation was launched by the Police, SDRF and the locals soon after the incident.

He said that after hectic efforts the body had been retrieved from the canal near Fraw Haknar here.

Police have started investigations into the incident.