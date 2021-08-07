Youth real stakeholders of J&K’s future: NC

Srinagar, Aug 7: National Conference (NC) Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani Saturday said that the youth were the real stakeholders of the future of Jammu and Kashmir and it was through their energetic participation that J&K could be propelled out from the ruins it finds itself in.

A statement of NC issued here said that addressing the party functionaries at the party’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters in Srinagar, Wani said, “There is no restrain on the anti-youth policies of the ruling dispensation. The rampant disillusionment among the J&K youth draws on many things which include no job avenues, widespread unemployment, looming insecurity, and wanton discrimination.”

Youth National Conference President, Kashmir, Salman Ali Sagar, on the occasion, welcomed the new entrant into the party fold.

“Our youth, like their counterparts elsewhere in the world, are bright. The only thing that sets them apart from their counterparts in the rest of the country and the world is the absence of safer spaces to pursue their vocation,” he said.