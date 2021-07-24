Zahoor Ahmad appointed CEO Tourism Development Authority Gulmarg

Srinagar, July 24: Government on Saturday appointed Dr Zahoor Ahmad Raina, Deputy Commissioner State Taxes (Appeals-1) Srinagar, as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority Gulmarg with immediate effect. The post of the CEO was vacant.

Further, SammerNaik, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Appeals-II), Srinagar, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Appeals-I), Srinagar, in addition to her own duties, till further orders, the government said in the order, a copy of which lies with GNS.