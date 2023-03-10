Canada tops for startup founders, US for international students

United Kingdom (UK), ranked at seven, made it to the top ten in the ‘2023-Indicators of Talent Attractiveness’ list released on Thursday by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). UK had not featured in the top ten in the previous 2019 ranking.

Abolition of the previous quota for highly skilled workers helped it climb the charts. When it comes to being an attractive destination for startup founders, Canada topped the list, whereas for international students, the United States (US) held sway. The OECD Indicators of Talent Attractiveness score seven dimensions: quality of opportunities; income and tax; future prospects; family environment; skills environment; inclusiveness; and quality of life. The indicators also take into account how difficult it is for prospective migrants with required skills to obtain a visa or residence permit. The ranking is based on default equal weights across dimensions and does not include the health system performance dimension, which is entirely optional for users of this tool. In fact, since not all dimensions carry the same importance for every individual, the tools allow the user a customised ranking.