ChatGPT creator Sam Altman has ‘emptied his bank account’ in these two start-ups

Sam Altman became a popular figure in the tech industry after OpenAI’s ChatGPT was rolled out in November last year. The technology rolled out by OpenAI is considered to be a pivotal moment in tech and even human history. However, Altman is already seeking the next big thing. The young techie has invested $180 million in a startup that is actively working to extend the human life span. Another major investment Altman has made is in the energy sector.

