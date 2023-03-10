Fundings in women-led  startups outperform men

Funding trends:

The share of funding into women-led startups, as a percentage of overall total funding, has risen to 16 per cent in 2022 from 11 per cent in 2021, noted the report. The number of active investors funding in women-led startups has seen a steady increase since 2010, with a sharp year-on-year jump of 42 per cent in 2021.

Bengaluru topped the list with 1404 fundraising rounds, followed by Delhi NCR with 1271 rounds and Mumbai with 960 rounds.