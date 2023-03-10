Future Of Startup Boom In India

During his 89th Mann Ki Baat radio address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Even during the global pandemic, our start-ups created wealth and value.” India has become home to 100 unicorns with a total valuation of USD332.7 billion by May 2022.2

The prime minister launched the Start-up India initiative on 16 January 2016. The progressive policies of the government made the initiative highly successful. The government recognised more than 77,000 startups, spread over 656 districts from 28 states and 9 union territories of India. As on 7 September 2022, India had 107 unicorns with a total valuation of USD 340.79 billion. A ‘fund of funds’ worth INR10,000 crore is being managed to fuel the growth of the domestic VC industry. Further, a Rs 1,000 crore startup India seed fund was launched in 2021 to aid the set up and growth of new startups. These new startups created 5.2 lakh jobs across the country, with 45 per cent of them having a base in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. India sees the maximum number of startups being added every hour (four start-ups/hour). It houses the third-largest unicorn community and start-up base.