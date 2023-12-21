Booth Jan Samvad Maha Abhiyaan | 13.50 Cr Indians rose above poverty line under PM Modi’s leadership: Rana

Marh ( Nagrota), Dec 21: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that 13.50 crore Indians rose above poverty line under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a press release, he was addressing a Booth Jan Samvad Maha Abhiyaan. Rana highlighted the landmark achievements registered by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly during the past five years.

“This single unprecedented achievement has brought cheer in the lives of the people in Jammu and Kashmir also, as elsewhere in the country,”he said.

Rana added that the holistic development under the cherished mission of the Prime Minister Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas has instilled a sense of confidence among the compatriots that India is going to become third economy of the world in the next term of Yashasvi Modiji and a developed nation by 2047.”Just thinking of this makes every Indian proud,” he said, adding that the focused attention on Jammu and Kashmir by the Centre during the past four years, after abrogation of Article 370, has enabled the people to become part of the nation’s growth story.

Rana said that the BJP’s two terms since 2014 have brought a discernible turnaround in the developmental landscape, with poor and marginalised segments emerging as biggest beneficiaries. He said that the

average income which was around Rs four lakh in 2014 has increased to Rs 13 lakh in 2023. The number of people moving from the lower-income group to the upper-income group has also increased, he added.

On other fronts, he said, Indian politics has entered into a new era of bonding with social barriers crashing and ‘nation first’ philosophy becoming the way of life and guiding force to ensure progression of all, irrespective of religion, region or caste. He also referred to the great initiatives taken over the years and implementation of various schemes and welfare programmes with missionary zeal, saying these have resulted in the growth of every section of the society. The agenda of inclusiveness has instilled hope among the people, who have been craving for marching ahead as proud Indians.

Rana said the BJP’s outreach to every single person across the country has unnerved and rattled the elements creating fear psychosis with sinister designs of creating vote banks. In this unholy pursuit they have been spreading negativity and dividing the people on the basis of religion and caste.