GVEI students shine with gold, silver medals in J&K Karate Championship

Srinagar, Jan 3: In a remarkable feat, two young female martial artists from Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) Srinagar, Wafai Tazkiya and Shaya Binte Showkat, emerged as gold and silver medalists at the 5th Jammu and Kashmir UT Level Karate Championship 2023.

Representing district Srinagar at the Mahajan Hall, Jammu, during the competition organized by the Amateur Karate-Do Association of J&K, affiliated with Karate India Organization, the GVEI students displayed exceptional skill and determination, leaving a lasting mark on the karate landscape.

Wafai Tazkiya, a 7th-grade student affiliated with ISSKF, showcased her prowess by securing a silver medal in kumite and striking gold in kata. Her outstanding performance highlighted not only her technical excellence but also her versatility in different karate disciplines.

Shaya Bint-i-Showkat, a 5th-grade student also representing ISSKF, demonstrated remarkable skill in Kumite, earning a well-deserved silver medal. Despite facing stiff competition, Shaya’s resilience and dedication were evident, solidifying her position as a rising star in the karate arena.

The championship, witnessing participation from 550 talented individuals across various districts of Jammu & Kashmir, was graced by the presence of esteemed personalities, including Sunil Sharma, President of AKAJK, Vice Presidents Faisal Ali Dar and Rahil Gupta, and Sanjay Tutoo, the General Secretary of AKAJK. The commendable achievements of Wafai Tazkiya and Shaya Bint-i-Showkat have brought pride to GVEI and showcased the institute’s commitment to nurturing young talents in martial arts.