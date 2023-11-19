J&K govt prohibits employees from participating in demonstrations, strikes

﻿

Warns of action in case any employee is found involved in organising strikes

Srinagar, Nov 03 (KNO): Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday restricted employees from participating in any kind of demonstrations and strikes in favour of their demands and warned of strict action in case any employees is found involved in such demonstrations.

According to an order, a copy of which lies with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), it has come to fore that some employees are resorting to demonstrations and strikes in favour of certain demands.

The government has invoked Rule 20(ii) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, which states that no government employee shall resort to or in any way abet any form of strike in connection with any matter pertaining to his service or the service of any other government employee.

Per the order the provision of law is not merely declaratory in nature and shall definitely entail consequences in the event of any such employee found immersive in such acts.

“Therefore, all Administrative Secretaries are requested to circulate these instructions to employees in their respective Department(s) to desist from all such uncalled for demonstrations and strikes: an act of serious indiscipline and misconduct.”

It added that the Departments are also impressed upon to take strict disciplinary action against employees found involved in organising demonstrations and strikes—(KNO)