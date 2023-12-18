‘Need for collaborative efforts to address challenges in remote pockets of Kupwara’

Kupwara, Dec 17: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) has registered a remarkable success in frontier Kupwara district by covering 311 panchayats out of total 385 panchayats of the district till date with immense success and enthusiasm among participants.

Today, the VBSY, which traversed through nine remote panchayats of Kalaroose and Wavoora blocks witnessed an overwhelming response from the local populace and garnered support from various sectors.

The yatra aims to create awareness about the importance of sustainable development; education and community empowerment through IEC vans travelling to the interior villages disseminate various govt schemes for the welfare of the people.

Throughout the course of VBSY, participants have been engaging in constructive dialogues, seminars and interactive sessions, emphasising the need for collaborative efforts to address key challenges faced by the people in remote pockets of Kupwara.

The VBSY is proving a huge success for exchanging ideas, sharing success stories and building a collective commitment to the progress of rural areas in Kupwara.