Srinagar, Nov 11: Sri Mata Vaishno Devi University and NIT Srinagar have figured among the best 94 universities in India, ranked by the higher education supplement of The Times newspaper, London.

The Sri Mata Vaishno Devi University has emerged at number 25 which it shares with Delhi University etc.

The National Institute of Technology, Srinagar too has figured first time in the list at a joint ranked number of 58 in the country.