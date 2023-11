Srinagar, Nov 4: Seven persons were injured in a road accident in Pattan area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla.

An official said that accident took place at NHW near Nafees Hotel between a Xylo and i20 Car.

He added that the injured persons were rushed to trauma hospital Pattan for treatment and were referred to JVC Bemina for further treatment from where they referred to JVC hospital Srinagar for further treatment.

Police has taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation.