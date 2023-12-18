Almost 1.7 Tulip bulbs will be displayed at Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in the Tulip show, in March next year. The Garden, which is situated in the foothills of Zabarwan mountains, is spread over an area of about 30 hectares (74 acres), built on a sloping ground in a terraced fashion consisting of seven terraces with an overview of the Dal Lake.
1.7 million tulips to be displayed in 2024 Tulip Show: Officials
