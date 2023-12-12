20-year old Kashmir calligrapher set record, writes Surah Yusuf on 16-meter scroll

A 20-year old Sabreena Nabi from Chrar-e-Shareef area of central Kashmir’s Budgam has set records by writing Surah Yusuf on 16 meters scroll. “I started to take interest in Calligraphy from my school days when I was in Class 6th. I initially started my Calligraphic work from Surah Yusuf of the Holy Quran as it teaches us patience in every sphere of life,” Sabreena said.

She said, “Being a niave in the art, I approached my friend who used to be a Calligrapher recommended me to a teacher Mustafa Ibn Jameel, to whom I learned further techinques about the art. Later I sent my art works to India’s World Record and Influenced Book of World Record who recognized my work. Subsequently I recieved appreciation certificates and medals through post, which encouraged me for further efforts,” Sabreena told.