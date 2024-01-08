3 goods stores damaged in fire mishap in Srinagar GK Video Desk January 8, 2024 2:23 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:thirteen − two = Post navigation Previous Previous post: MeT predicts light snowfall in upper reaches of J&K tomorrowNext Next post: Athar Aamir Khan assumes charge as DC Kulgam