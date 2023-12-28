45-year-old falls into well in Baramulla village; Rescue operation underway Mubashir Khan December 28, 2023 5:02 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:18 − six = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Kashmir booksellers appeal JKBOSE to delay implementation of board published text books orderNext Next post: ACB arrests Range Officer Kuhihama forest Division for accepting bribe of Rs 10,000