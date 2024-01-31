Arhan Bagati addresses KTMF seminar, calls for innovative solutions for sustainable progress GK Video Desk January 31, 2024 7:41 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:20 − 10 = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Govt announces ex-gratia relief for NOKs of Baramulla, Kishtwar road accident victimsNext Next post: Ramban student booked for derogatory social media post