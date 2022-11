GKWebTV

Autumn: a picture-perfect Kashmir

There is a common belief about the Chinar tree of Kashmir that the Mughals imported it from Persia in the 15th century, however, according to some researchers, the majestic tree was introduced in Kashmir in the 13th century. The truth is that this tree has existed in Kashmir for hundreds of years. In autumn, the yellow leaves of the tree paint the land golden, making the season look like spring in Kashmir. See our special report.