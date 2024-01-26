Bakshi stadium draws crowds for Republic Day parade GK Video Desk January 26, 2024 10:37 am No Comments Video India Republic Day Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:seven + 4 = Post navigation Previous Previous post: 75th Republic Day parade: India to showcase its growing Nari Shakti, military might