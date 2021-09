GKWebTV

Calligraphy on Kashmiri Carpets

People associated with Kashmiri handicrafts say that the traditional form of the craft needs to evolve into creating a brand value by portraying the story in a thematic way. They believe that with such innovation, Kashmiri handicrafts will make a comeback in the international markets. Watch this exclusive GKWebTV report from downtown Srinagar where artisans focus on telling a story through designs which cater to the present trends in the global market.