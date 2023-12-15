Commissioner SMC flags-off ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ for urban areas at SK Park Srinagar GK Video Desk December 15, 2023 3:26 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:11 + twenty = Post navigation Previous Previous post: AJKPC demands Panchayat elections in Jammu and KashmirNext Next post: Winter Session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid ruckus on security breach