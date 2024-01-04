Common curriculum: JK Educational Welfare Alliance raises concerns, seeks review GK Video Desk January 4, 2024 3:29 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:16 + seventeen = Post navigation Previous Previous post: High-tech weather station deployed at Kulgam’s KVK to enhance farming practicesNext Next post: Article 370 was like a cancer: Vice Prez Jagdeep Dhankar