COVID-19 vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 begins in J&K

Like the rest of India, J&K government Monday started the first vaccination drive for children between the age group of 15-18 years. As per officials, an estimated 8.33 lakh children are scheduled to be inoculated in the fresh vaccination drive at 308 caccination sites in Jammu division and 514 in Kashmir division.