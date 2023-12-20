CS Dulloo receives warm welcome at Srinagar Civil Secretariat GK Video Desk December 20, 2023 7:57 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:19 − 18 = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Meet Sabreena Firdous, first female sculptor artist from KashmirNext Next post: 50 couples tie knot in mass wedding at Khansahib Budgam