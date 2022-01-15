GKWebTV

Daily News Bulletin | Special Coverage of weekend lockdown

Authorities have re-imposed weekend lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir to contain the spread of the virus following a sudden spike in COVID-19 infections. “There will be complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in the entire Jammu and Kashmir,” reads an order issued by the State Executive Committee headed by J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta. In this news bulletin, GKWEBTV talks to various stakeholders, including traders and transporters, to understand how they see this lockdown.
