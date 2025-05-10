Explosions in Srinagar after fresh drones spotted in city GK Video Desk May 10, 2025 9:40 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:9 + three = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Jamia Millia Islamia reschedules exams for J&K studentsNext Next post: Pak troops violate ceasefire along LoC in J-K’s Uri, Gurez sectors