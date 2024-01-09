Final Panchayat Electoral Roll To Be Published on Feb 26, 2024: State Election Commissioner B R Sharma GK Video Desk January 9, 2024 6:02 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:3 × four = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Govt designates Director Handicrafts & Handloom as authority to enforce J&K PMSCU ActNext Next post: Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes away