Fire damages mess barrack at BSF headquarters in Srinagar GK Video Desk January 2, 2024 1:17 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:seventeen + 6 = Post navigation Previous Previous post: “Pakistan was trying to use cross-border terrorism…we have made that policy irrelevant”: JaishankarNext Next post: Dheeraj Gupta redesignated as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary)