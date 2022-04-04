GKWebTV

Video: Five years on, vital bridge connecting Pulwama with Budgam still incomplete

A vital bridge connecting the Pulwama and Budgam districts on which work was started in 2017 is yet to see the light of day. The bridge in Rohmoo village of Pulwama was washed away in 2014 flood, disconnecting a vast local population with the Budgam district. Although a diversion was made after the flood and later sanction was given for the new bridge at a cost of Rs 21.25 crores. The construction started in 2017, but the bridge is far from being completed. While locals allege poor execution of work, officials blame the COVID lockdown for the delay.