Floral tribute paid to inspector Masroor Wani at DPL Srinagar GK Video Desk December 8, 2023 1:07 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:twenty + four = Post navigation Previous Previous post: LG Ladakh grieved over loss of lives in Zojila accident Next Next post: DSEJ announces winter vacation in phased manner from Dec-11