Former police officer laid to rest amid sobs and wails in Baramulla Mubashir Khan December 24, 2023 3:05 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:5 × 4 = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Farooq Abdullah condemns former police officer’s killing, says Centre needs to find a solution to terrorismNext Next post: LG condemns former police officer’s killing in Baramulla, promises justice