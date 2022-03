GKWebTV

Four products launched as Transworld Furtichem organises dealers’ meet in Srinagar

Over 300 dealers took part in a meet organised by Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd at Dr Sir Mohammad Iqbal Convention Centre, Srinagar on Sunday, in which four products were launched. A lucky draw contest was also organised in association Wular Candles, Srinagar, which was hosted by Mr. Ovais Janwari. Wular Candles is a company dealing in Agro chemicals since 1978. Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd is the first indigenous producer of SOP and market leader in water soluble fertilizers.