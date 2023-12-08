Funeral prayers of J&K Police Inspector Masroor Wani held at Eidgah Srinagar GK Video Desk December 8, 2023 3:32 pm No Comments Video Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:fourteen + 16 = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Arms And Ammunition Recovered During Searches In RajouriNext Next post: Parliament Winter Session 2023: Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha