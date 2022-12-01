Golden Hour

To prevent loss of lives due to lack of early care, the Kashmir American Society for Medical Education and Research has started Critical Care Ambulance Service ‘EMS’. If anyone has an emergency, he/she can call 9484100200, 0194-2310018 and get a free ambulance.
The service was first launched in Srinagar and subsequently extended to more districts. These new ambulances are equipped with the kind of equipment that can prove effective in saving precious lives.
GKWEBTV correspondent Zubair Qureshi speaks to Dr Riyaz to find out more